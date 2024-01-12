Angola: Short Film Festival Pays Tribute to Director Abel Couto

11 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Filmmaker and director Abel Couto will be honored at the 5th edition of the Kianda International Short Film Festival (FESC-KIANDA), taking place from 18 to 26 of this month in Luanda.

The director of FESC-KIANDA, Vânio de Almeida, said in a press conference that 36 short films will be screened at event, portraying various subjects of the country's reality.

According to the official, the tribute is due to his trajectory in favor of the seventh art and Angolan television.

The event, taking place at the Guimarães Rosa Institute, will award 25 categories, including best film, producer, editor, director, actor, actress, costume design and cinematography.

The festival aims to encourage national production, as well as the distribution and dissemination of cinematographic and audiovisual works, and will bring together representatives of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries.

Abel Couto was the winner of the National Prize for Culture and Art/2017, in the discipline of audiovisual, and is the author of the films 'A shot in the night', 'A parada dos king bois', 'Zeca do sete', 'A rapariga da praia' and 'Fúria de amor', produced in the 80s. MGM/OHA/DOJ

