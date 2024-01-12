South Africa: 'Nothing Will Stop This Suffering, Except an Order From This Court' - - SA Sets Out the Evidence Against Israel

analysis

South Africa's high-powered legal team urged the International Court of Justice to assert its authority at the Hague on Thursday. Israel will present its arguments on Friday.

Only an urgent order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to Israel to immediately stop its military assault on Gaza can arrest the unfolding genocide against the Palestinians there, says South Africa.

South Africa's legal team at The Hague said on Thursday that 23,210 Palestinians had been killed in the first three months of Israel's attack on Gaza and more were dying even as the court deliberated.

Advocate Adila Hassim said: "Every day there is mounting and irreparable loss of life, property, dignity and humanity for the Palestinian people... Nothing will stop this suffering, except an order from this court.

"Without it, the atrocities would continue; with the Israel Defense Forces indicating that it intends pursuing this course of action for at least a year."

SA submitted a request to the ICJ that Israel's military assault on Gaza transgressed its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The court will rule much later on whether Israel has been carrying out genocide in Gaza. But South Africa's plea on Thursday -- which Israel will answer on Friday -- was for the ICJ to provisionally order Israel to immediately cease its military assault on Gaza, including stopping specific acts of genocide,...