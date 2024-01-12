Congo-Kinshasa: Election Results in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

document

The United States congratulates Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on his re-election to a second term as President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). We also congratulate the Congolese people for their commitment to making their voices heard throughout the electoral process. Now the important task of building national cohesion calls for leadership, accountability, and inclusivity at all levels.

Regrettably, as noted by domestic and international observation missions, insecurity, logistical issues, and preparatory shortcomings created significant delays and barriers to voting on election day. For many, incidents of fraud and corruption raised doubts about the integrity of the results. We encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to ensure greater transparency regarding the tabulation of remaining results. The United States also strongly urges Congolese authorities to launch a comprehensive review of the electoral process, investigate and hold accountable those who attempted to undermine the will of the people, and, in consultation with stakeholders, act on recommendations to improve future elections.

The United States looks forward to expanding its partnership with the DRC government and working with Congolese people across the nation to advance our mutual interests.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson