Zimbabwe: Met Department Warns of Heavy Rains, Potential Floods From January 11 to 17

12 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Meteorological Services Department has warned the public of heavy rains and potential flash floods countrywide from 11 to 17 January.

It is predicted the rains will be accompanied by lightning and hailstorms.

The public has been advised to watch out for blown off roof tops, fallen trees due to strong winds, open drains and pot holes that may be covered in water.

The forecast indicates that the substantial precipitation results from the convergence of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone and a cloud band originating from the western regions of the country.

In a statement Wednesday, the department of civil protection said heavy rains in excess of 50mm are expected.

"The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which has been active over the northern parts of the country is expected to combine with a cloud band, which is moving from the west to the east covering the whole country.

"As a result, the combined effect of the two should result in precipitation amounts over 50mm in areas along the main watershed."

Areas expected to receive 50mm and above are Bulawayo, Matobo, Umzingwane, Insiza, parts of Mangwe in Matabeleland South, Umguza and Bubi in Matabeleland North, Zvishavane, Shurugwi, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Chirumhanzu and Mberengwa in Midlands and Chivi, and Gutu in Masvingo are also expected to receive rainfall exceeding 50mm.

Northern areas like Harare Metropolitan, Chegutu, Zvimba, Bindura, Shamva, and Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe in Mashonaland West and Chikomba, Seke, Wedza, Marondera, Murehwa and Mutoko in Mashonaland East are expected to also receive 50mm while the rest of the country is predicted to receive below 50mm.

The public is urged to stay indoors unless travel is necessary and not cross flooded rivers.

