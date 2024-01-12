Angola Coordinates Regional Office of the World Free Zones Organization

Zango — The Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE) on Thursday took over the offices of the World Organization of Free Trade Zones (WFZO), after signing an agreement for the installation of this organization on the African continent.

According to the World Organization of Free Trade Zones, the Luanda-Bengo ZEE becomes a key regional institution for the dissemination and expansion of the various services provided by this institution.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ZEE, Manuel Pedro, who signed the agreement with his partner from the World Organization of Free Trade Zones, Samir Hamrouni, it is the result of the internationalization strategy of the ZEE and the implementation of a physical office to streamline actions in the southern region of Africa.

According to the official, one of the strategies of the ZEE is to boost regional trade, taking into account the more than 400 million inhabitants and the existing natural resources.

The agreement represents the consolidation of the strategic positioning of the ZEE at the southern level, becoming the gateway for other countries to the World Organization of Free Trade Zones (WFZO).

The World Organization of Free Trade Zones, elected the Luanda-Bengo E.P as the official representative of the organization at the level of the southern African region, and for the implementation of the regional office that aims to provide all its services in the region.