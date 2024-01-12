Angola: China Reaffirms Continued Support for Angolan Government

Huambo — The Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Angola, Chen Feng, on Thursday in Huambo, reiterated her commitment to continue cooperating with the Angolan Government to improve the well-being of the population.

Chen Feng made this statement at the signing of the terms of completion and official handover of the infrastructures of the Integrated Center for Technological Training (CINFOTEC), witnessed by its director-general, Manuel Mbangue.

The diplomat stressed that the work of CINFOTEC, budgeted at more than 30 million US dollars, represents a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the governments of China and Angola, which are strategic partners focused on joint development plans.

Chen Feng recalled that this is a project that has always attracted the attention of both sides, hence the fact that she reiterated the willingness of the People's Republic of China to cooperate firmly with Angolan friends to achieve joint sustainable development.

For his part, the director-general of CINFOTEC, Manuel Mbangue, highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries, as development comes when there is investment in human capital and the work can contribute to the technological promotion of the country.

He said that industry 4.0 is implemented in CINFOTEC in the province of Huambo, which will begin to receive candidates for the technical-professional training of young people capable of stimulating development in various fields.

The official recalled that the participation of the Chinese team in this project will continue with technological support for two years, through the maintenance of infrastructures.

He added that the institution will sign protocols with universities in the People's Republic of China to strengthen the knowledge of Angolan trainers.

The infrastructure comprises 30 laboratories and six workshops capable of training 730 students in each shift, whose infrastructure occupies six thousand and 531 square meters, in a total of 20 thousand and 576 square meters of available land. LT/JSV/ALH/DOJ