South Africa: Manchester Beckons for Gqeberha's Football Prodigy

From the streets of Missionvale township in Gqeberha to the perfect pitches of Manchester in the UK, this is the inspiring story of rising football star Onke Mzozoyana.

The 17-year-old, grade 11 pupil from Gelvandale High School hopes to catch the attention of international scouts when he takes part in the Manchester Easter International Cup in March this year.

He started playing street football at the age of nine, and he knew right then that he wanted to play professional football.

"In October 2022, I was selected to join the ProSkills Soccer Academy after I was spotted in their trials," he said.

"Last weekend, I was selected to play for the Stinging Bees in New Brighton."

The Stinging Bees play in the Hollywood Bets Men's Regional League, which is a league below the ABC Motsepe League.

"I am really happy. All these opportunities give me hope that I must keep on pushing," he said.

Onke believes that his participation in the Manchester Easter International Cup will push him to his life-long goal of playing in the English Premier League.

However, he needs R40,000 to make the trip which could potentially change his life.

Onke is no stranger to working hard. In 2023 he was selected to play in the Gothia Cup in Sweden and to make the trip he needed to raise funds.

He was offered a holiday job by one of the major South African retail clothing stores, Ackermans.

However, he was unable to attend the event as his parents did not know what paperwork they needed to prepare.

Missionvale Care Centre project coordinator Lucky Ngamlana, who took it upon himself to assist the rising star, said there is some funding left from last year's fundraising initiative.

"It is not a lot of money, but I have also spoken to some of the companies that help unemployed youths," he said.

The talented teen is pleading with anyone who can help make his dreams a reality to pour in whatever they can.