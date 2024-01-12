Angola: President of the Republic to Visit Huambo Province On Friday

11 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is expected in the province of Huambo on Friday and Saturday, where he will inaugurate several infrastructures linked to the social sector.

According to the Secretary of the President of the Republic for Institutional Communication and Press, Luís Fernando, President João Lourenço's mission will essentially have a set of inaugurations that will fill the day on Friday and part of Saturday morning.

He said that among the infrastructures to be inaugurated are those linked to the sectors of health, media, public administration, labour and social security and culture.

Luís Fernando said that President João Lourenço will also meet with the local government to assess the general state of the province and visit the Dondi Mission, in the municipality of Catchiungo.

The President of the Republic, he concluded, will return to Luanda on Saturday. VIC/DOJ

