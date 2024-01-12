Angola: Téte António Calls for Commitment of Diplomats to Attract Investments

Luanda — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on Thursday in Luanda asked ambassadors to continue working on identifying partners interested in investing in the country, with a view to contributing to the diversification of the economy.

The head of Angolan diplomacy, who was speaking at the New Year greeting ceremony, defended the need to work with African countries in consolidating the Continental Free Trade Area.

"For this year, without neglecting the bilateral agenda, we must continue to maximize our action in favor of the presidencies we hold in SADC, the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, secure the Presidency of the Republic in the African Union, as well as the seat on its Peace and Security Council," he emphasized.

Likewise, he said, Angola will continue with the same spirit of self-denial of its responsibilities in the ICGLR and ECCAS, as well as ensuring the expansion of its position in Asia, with the opening of new diplomatic missions in Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

On the occasion, the minister stressed that he will continue to improve the work with the diaspora, providing consulates with technical means appropriate to the requirements of the activity they perform.

He said that the sector he leads is making efforts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, to extend the process of issuing Identity Cards to more countries, with a view to strengthening the action of the associative movement within the community and improving the access of citizens abroad to national identification documents. FMA/MCN/DOJ