Malawi: Joyce Banda Eligible to Contest At PP Convention

Former governing Peoples Party (PP) says the party's president Dr. Joyce Banda is eligible to contest as president at the PP convention.

PP's spokesperson Ackson Kalaile made the remarks in an interview with Zodiak Online. He said the party's constitution is open.

Kalaile was reacting to assertions that the first female Malawian President Dr. Banda has finished her term as party's president.

PP, according to Kalaile, will hold its elective convention this year with all party positions up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Party's national executive committee is to hold a meeting to come up with dates and venues for the conference.

People's Party, a political party in the Republic of Malawi, was founded in 2011 by Dr. Joyce Banda.

Banda created the People's Party after being expelled from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) when she refused to endorse President Bingu wa Mutharika's younger brother Peter Mutharika as the successor to the presidency for the 2014 general election.

During 2011, the Registrar refused to register the organization as an official political party because its name sounded too similar to others in the country.

Eventually the high court dismissed this and ordered that the party be registered within fourteen days.