Tanzania: 'Union, Z'bar Govts Prioritise Education'

TANZANIA: VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has said both Union and Zanzibar governments have prioritised education in order to build a society with crucial knowledge.

The VP said human resources is an important means in bringing social and economic development in the country, adding that quality education facilitates the development of the personnel so that they can contribute effectively in building the nation.

Dr Mpango made the remarks while opening Jendele Inclusive Primary School in Central District, Unguja as part of the celebrations to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution. The school has been built at a cost of 3.7 bn/-.

He urged parents and guardians to refrain from denying their children with disabilities the right to education by hiding them at home, saying that it is important for the children to be taken to school to promote the growth of their talents because the government has continued to improve learning infrastructure including in inclusive schools.

Dr Mpango further said that Zanzibar should be proup of the 60 years of revolution following remarkable progress registered in various sectors, especially education such as improvement of infrastructure at all levels, number of students from 25,432 in 1964 to 592,781 in 2023.

Other achievements include strengthening of learning and teaching to students with special needs, increase in number of higher learning institutions which have currently reached seven from zero in 1964 as well as increase in investment in education sector.

In a related development, the VP urged citizens to recognise their responsibility of protecting and upholding the Zanzibar Revolution by condemning any acts which are against their mission.

He urged them to work hard to bring development at individual and national level and condemn all acts which may lead to divisions.

For her part, Zanzibar Minister for Education and Vocational Training Lela Muhammed Mussa said the completion of the school is a result of various efforts made by the government to ensure conducive learning environment .

She said the Zanzibar government is intending to make major reforms in education which will include improvement of education infrastructure, teachers' welfare as well as increasing modern equipment in education centres.

The minister said in three years of Dr Mwinyi's leadership the ministry has attained 150 per cent of its target of improving education infrastructure.