Tanzania: Tanapa Raises Awareness On Attractions, Investment Opportunities

TANZANIA: THE Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) has embarked on creating awareness of attractions and investment opportunities available in the tourism sector in mainland Tanzania to mark the 60th Zanzibar Revolution.

The authority conducted the campaign for visitors at the Zanzibar International Trade Fair (ZITF) at Dimani Fumba, which was prepared as part of the festivities to mark the Revolution.

Senior Officer of the Tourism Division - Eastern Region, Ms Apaikunda Mungure, expressed TANAPA's strategic approach, stating, "As numerous tourists arrive from Zanzibar to our parks, we aim to engage with tourism companies, transport agents, and Zanzibar tour guides to develop tailored packages for visiting the National Parks on mainland Tanzania, as we are the primary beneficiaries of this market." Ms Mungure further highlighted the influx of beachloving tourists to Zanzibar, emphasising TANAPA's intention to leverage this exhibition to collaborate with stakeholders and promote mainland Tanzania's national parks as prime destinations.

Represented by officers and wildlife paramilitary force from the Eastern and Southern Regions, Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial House in Dar es Salaam, and Caravan Serai in Bagamoyo, TANAPA's participation in the 10th edition of the Zanzibar International Trade Fair signifies a strategic move to tap into the island's vibrant tourism and business network.

She invited visitors to their pavilion, stating that TANAPA has set up an engaging pavilion adorned with leaflets, books, and posters illustrating the myriad attractions and types of tourism experiences within their reserves.

The government has already outlined measures to support endeavours to secure an income of 6 billion US dollars (around 14tri/-) from five (5) million tourists by the year 2025, with the key focus being expanding more products in the sector.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Ms Angellah Kairuki, pointed out the products geared for massive promotion to hit the mark, such as beach, cruise ship, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Event management) tourism.

The Third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III of 2020/2021 to 2025/2026) and the ruling party CCM Election Manifesto 2020-2025 have set the target for the country to achieve an income of 6 billion US dollars (about 14tri/-) from 5,000,000 tourists by 2025.

Ms Kairuki disclosed this in Dar es Salaam last year while officiating at the annual Swahili International Tourism Expo (SITE) 2023, which brought together over 150 exhibitors and 71 international buyers from various countries across the globe.

She cited the government's commitment to ensuring the tourism sector continues to record progressive growth by increasing the number of tourists entering the country.