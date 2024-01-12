Tanzania: Mwanza Declares Outbreak of Cholera

Mwanza — MWANZA: MWANZA regional authorities have declared the outbreak of cholera disease as 28 people confirmed to contract the disease.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Amos Makalla said announced here on Wednesday when speaking at a technical meeting with health stakeholders.

The meeting was aimed at discussing how to protect against the killer disease as well finding more strategies to contain it.

He said that currently there are 28 patients suffering from the cholera in the region, urging the residents to take precautionary measures against the vice.

"We are already prepared well how to contain the disease in our region and if anyone found with the symptoms of the disease, let them be rushed to the hospital immediately", he explained.

He appealed to clerics and political leaders in the region to assist in providing awareness over the disease so that it won't spread in the community.

He said executive directors must come up with plans on how to provide health services in their areas to the victims of the disease.

Speaking at the meeting, Mwanza Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Thomas Rutachuzibwa said out of 28 people who affected with the disease, 21 were from Magu district, and the remaining seven from Nyamagana district.