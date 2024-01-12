Tanzania: Matola Hails Simba's Fighting Spirit

TANZANIA: SIMBA Assistant Head Coach, Suleiman Matola, hailed his charges' fighting spirit at Mapinduzi Semi Final against Singida Fountain Gate.

Simba had a late comeback at the New Amaan Sports Complex in Zanzibar yesterday, levelling hence forcing to penalty shootouts.

The comeback revived Simba's hope as the two sides shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw that forced the two sides to settle their difference through penalties, where Simba won 3-2.

The victory secured Simba a ticket to the Mapinduzi Cup Final tomorrow where they will meet Mlandege who also sailed to the final by penalty shoot-outs after being held with APR to a 1-1 draw. In the penalty shoot-out Mlandege won 4-2. Speaking with the press, Matola asserted: "It was a great game.

My players displayed quality despite tough opponents (Singida Fountain Gate). "Our opponents were a great side, especially in the first half where they capitalised on our defensive blander. "I am proud of the boys: they fought well till the last minute to level the scoreboard." Simba parades to the final for the ninth time, winning three finals in 2011, 2015, and 2022. Commenting on their next test against Mlandege, who are the defending champions, Matola noted that he is satisfied with his side's status, but insisted they need to drill hard ahead of their final game to win the silverware.

"I am satisfied with my players' performance. We still have plenty of time to prepare for the final test with Mlandege," he explained.

Simba's centre-back Che Fondoh Malone said they won the game because Singida lost their focus in the nick of time. "We conceded in the early minutes of the game. We did not put our guards down for we fought back and consequently, we got a goal in the late minute. As the game edged to the last whistle our opponents lost focus of the game. We took advantage and pressed them. In the end, our efforts paid off," he noted.

This year's winner of the Mapinduzi Cup will take home 100m/- ,where the runners-up will earn 70m/- to climax the commemoration of the 60 years of the Zanzibar Revolution Anniversary.