Tanzania: Mwinyi Pardons 25 Inmates On Revolution Day

11 January 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Wilson Malima

ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has pardoned 25 inmates who were serving their terms in various reformatory centres in Unguja and Pemba.

Dr Mwinyi pardoned them in accordance to Article 59 of the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution that empowers him to pardon prisoners sentenced to jail terms. The clemency was part of festivities to commemorate the 60th revolution anniversary.

According to a statement released by the Chief Government Spokesperson of the government and the Director of Presidential Communication Mr Charles Hilary, 25 inmates were pardoned, out of them, 15 were from Unguja and the remaining from Pemba reformatory facilities.

"It is the customary for the Honourable President of Zanzibar and the Chairperson of the Revolutionary Council to grant pardons to some inmates from reformatory facilities during Revolution celebrations," the statement read in part.

Dr Mwinyi, is expected to lead Tanzanians from both the mainland and the isles in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Zanzibar revolution. The celebration will take place at Amaan stadium.

In last year's revolutionary commemorations, Dr Mwinyi granted a clemency to 20 inmates as part of celebration.

Every year on the January 12, Tanzanians commemorate remarkable efforts and sacrifices of brave patriots who overthrew the Sultan of Zanzibar in 1964.

