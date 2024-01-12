Kenya: Karen Residents Decry Destruction of Mbagathi River, Ololua Ridge

Nairobi — Karen residents are calling on the government to stop the destruction of Ololua Ridge and Mbagathi Ridge by a developer who is putting up a construction project.

Through their umbrella body, the Karen Lang'ata District Association (KLDA), the office said it received numerous complaints from locals about activities and heavy machinery on a development along the riparian land.

KLDA later says that it later reported the matter to the relevant agencies, such as the National Environment Management Authority, Nairobi City County, and the Water Resources Authority.

"The Constitution of Kenya 2010 under Article 67 which states that riparian land is public land and hence should not be allocated to anyone. Article 62 further notes that all rivers, lakes, and all land between high and low water mark the public lands," KLDA Secretary Mburu Ngugi said.

"The Government organs are obligated under Article 69 to encourage public participation in the management, protection, and conservation of the environment; establish systems of environmental impact assessment, environmental audit, and monitoring of the environment and eliminate processes and activities that are likely to endanger the environment such as what is happening along the river and the forest at Ololua Ridge."

After visiting the facility, KLDA found out that the developer, who had been permitted to only cut 10 trees and plant 30 more, had cleared more trees than earlier stated.

It also says that the surrounding communities were not consulted on the proposed project.

"We request you urgently look into this matter and consequently stop the environmental degradation along Mbagathi River, and the forest and protect the land for a sustainable Karen neighborhood."