Uganda: The Millet Revolution in Uganda - Akatuha Grace's Journey

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2D) is considered one of the fastest-growing diseases[i]. Multiple research studies show a link between nutrition and diseases, both as preventive and management measures[ii]. Millet, widely grown in Uganda, is one of the cereal plants identified to possess such power. Despite this, an estimated 716,000 adults in Uganda were reported to have diabetes in 2021.

Akatuha Grace, the founder of Kikazi Agri Products, recognised the potency of millet and was driven to commence the production, processing, and selling of millet-based products in 2019. The motivation behind her venture stems from a personal connection - her mother's diabetes, compelling her to provide a healthy and hygienic alternative for people with compromised immunity. "In my family, we cultivate and process millet, and learning that this was a good food for diabetics led me to want to produce it on a larger scale" explains Akatuha.

Kikazi operates in Uganda, specifically sourcing millet grains from farmers in Western Uganda. The company produces high-quality millet flour manually processed into 1, 2, and 5-kilo sizes, targeting Ugandan supermarkets. Additionally, Kikazi serves clients in Dubai, Kenya, and London through an online store, Owino Supermarket. However, Agatha faced hurdles in market entry, from the high cost of branding and packaging to negative perceptions about local products. This had a negative impact on her access to markets and, invariably, revenue.

In the quest for growth and a community to support her, she joined the African Women in Agribusiness Network (AWAIN) in 2022. It was from here that she learned the need to expand her network and improve herself. "So, when the WCW programme came my way, I saw an opportunity to learn, better market my products and link up with other business owners".

The programme offered Akatuha a self-paced and convenient learning experience tailored to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs. She has also been assigned a coach who provides technical support to strengthen her business structures.

"I realised that I need to understand the figures in my business because it is somewhat at the heart of business management. And though one may not be an accountant, there is a need to learn essentials to be able to develop and manage my financial statements. I never had a financial statement, and so I had to develop it. But this was after struggling within myself to do it or not to do it. Until the regional workshop, we were challenged by a fellow participant from South Africa who urged us to take on the challenges or we would remain the way we are and be too comfortable, thus there will be no growth for us" - Akatuha Grace

Since joining the programme, Akatuha's business has undergone significant improvements. She is learning the importance of delegation, enabling her to better manage her time and make decisions strategically. By developing detailed records and financial statements and identifying ways to reduce overhead costs, Kikazi Agri Products doubled its monthly production from 1 to 2 tons within six months of being part the programme. Akatuha also expanded her team, hiring 3 full-time staff and 2 interns, and increased the frequency of production and supply. Additionally, she developed a pitch deck, enhancing her ability to attract potential investors.

Kikazi Agri Products is a true testimony of how wealth in the hands of women can contribute to effective family and community development. Today, the company actively engages in corporate social responsibility activities. In 2023, Kikazi Agri Products supported the Annual Muslim Run, a fundraiser to build a babies' home in the community. The company has also supported Kisoba League where she donated several kilos of millet flour to young footballers participating in the league and received an award for her support. This support across faiths is integral to the fabric of the community, driving social cohesion and further demonstrating the integral role female entrepreneurs play in community development. Additionally, Kikazi now employs young students from the nearby university as interns who are gaining experience whilst earning a stipend for services rendered.

Akatuha Grace's journey with the programme showcases the transformative impact of tailored entrepreneurial support and the ripple effect on communities. From overcoming market challenges to implementing strategic business improvements, her story reflects the positive outcomes achievable through the fostering of women's economic empowerment. Kikazi Agri Products not only contributes to a healthy society and the local economy but also actively engages in initiatives that uplift the community, underlining the broader societal impact of women-led businesses.

Photo of Kikazi millet flour captured on the website of Owino Supermarket, an African supermarket located in London, United Kingdom.

