Kenya: NIBS College Founder Liz Wanyoike Dies Aged 73

Nairobi — Lizz Wanyoike, the founder of the popular Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) is dead.

Liz passed on aged 73 on Sunday night in what has been attributed to Cancer.

Wanyoike, celebrated for her remarkable journey from an educator to the pioneering force behind an esteemed educational institution specializing in business-related programs, has left behind a legacy that includes the prestigious Emory Hotel and Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School.

Her family's eulogy pays tribute to her as a prominent figure in both education and entrepreneurship, highlighting her profound impact on countless lives.

"In cherished memory of an extraordinary educator, her passion ignited minds, her kindness touched hearts," the eulogy, shared by her family states.

It adds, A guiding light of wisdom, she has etched an indelible mark on numerous lives, gracefully shaping destinies."

Kenyans from all walks of life, as well as leaders, mourned Liz as a pioneer who has left an indelible mark.

Kimani Ichungwah, the Majority Party Leader in the National Assembly, also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family describing the late businesswoman as an iconic figure in the realm of education.

"The nation mourns the loss of an educational icon, Madam Liz Wanyoike, the founder, and Director of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS)," Ichungwah said.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo described her as a beacon of inspiration for many.

"Liz was not only an exceptional businesswoman but also a wellspring of inspiration for countless individuals. Her legacy and influence will forever be engraved in our memories," he wrote on X.