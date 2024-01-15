Angola: Citizen Drowns After Hippopotamus Attack in Dirico

Menongue — An Angolan citizen was drowned in the Cubango River, Dirico municipality, Cuando Cubango province, after a hippopotamus attack, when the victim intended to cross to the neighboring Republic of Namibia, in a small boat.

The spokesman of the local Civil Protection and Fire Service in Cuando Cubango, Albano Cutarica, detailed that, during the attack, the canoe, in a precarious state of conservation, sank, having proven the death of the citizen, by drowning.

According to the spokesperson for the command of the Civil Protection and Fire Service, their agents in the municipality continues with the search for the recovery of the body.

Also, in Dirico, after 72 hours of searching, Angolan firefighters, in collaboration with the Namibians, rescued the remains of an 8-year-old boy, victim of an alligator attack, on the Cubango River, the third case in this province, this January. ALK/FF/PLB/DOJ