Kenya: Shock As Another Woman Murdered in AirBnB in Nairobi

15 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi are investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found at an Airbnb located in Roysambu at the weekend.

The incident comes barely a week after socialite Starlet Wahu was found murdered in an AirBnB in South B, leading to the arrest of a man she had checked in with identified as John Matara.

Matara is under investigation for possible involvement in serial killings targeting women.

But even before he is charged, a woman's body was found in another Airbnb in Roysambu.

The incident was reported by a property manager of the guest house who alerted police on the discovery of blood-stained bedsheets on the staircase.

Police later found the woman's body stashed in polythene bags suggesting the killer may have tried to dispose it off.

Jimmy Kimari, the head of Kasarani Divisional Criminal Investigations says investigations are underway to trace the man who was with the woman.

