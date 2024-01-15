Rwanda: Explainer - Inside the World of Green Building

Green building goes beyond just having solar panels to enhance and protect the environment; it also has a significant impact on people-- green building aims to reduce the environmental impact of buildings while also improving the health and well-being of occupants.

Yves Sangwa, the Chief Executive of Rwanda Green Building Organization, an NGO that aims to develop the green building industry in Rwanda, explained that green building is an outcome of a design philosophy that focuses on increasing the efficiency of resource use while reducing building impacts on human health and the environment during the building life cycle.

He noted that green buildings promote energy and water efficiency, take advantage of the ambient climate, reduce the need for air-conditioning usage, maximise natural ventilation and use sustainable and locally manufactured materials.

Additionally, green building provides superior indoor environmental quality (IEQ) to its occupants and protects the environment.

He said: "Green building rating systems certifications are typically third-party, voluntary, and market-driven standards that measure buildings' sustainability level by multi-criteria assessment.

"They encourage the adoption of environmentally, socially and economically sustainable practices in design, construction and operation of buildings or neighbourhoods."

The rating systems guide and assess the project throughout its life cycle, thus limiting the negative impact on the environment, as well as on the building's occupants' health and well-being, and reducing operational costs, Sangwa added. Currently, hundreds of green building rating systems are available worldwide, varying in approaches, application processes, and evaluation metrics.

"Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Green Mark, Green Star, Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE), Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE), and the German sustainability certification for buildings (DGNB) are the most used worldwide."

Buildings are major consumers of water and energy and have a significant impact on economies and people's lives, and a significant portion in global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Sangwa explained that there is a need for structures and the application of processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building's life cycle, for instance, from planning to design construction, operation, maintenance, renovation, and demolition.

Rwandan context

In April 2019, the Rwandan Government published the Ministerial Order that determines urban planning and building regulations. The Rwanda Green Building Minimum Compliance System and the revised Rwanda Building Code are annexes of this Order.

The system complements existing Rwanda government global commitments such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Agreement and the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol through improved performance in the construction sector.

The Green Building Minimum Compliance System considers the local context. It is simple, effective, and focuses on environmental performance indicators to promote energy and water efficiency, environmental protection, improved Indoor Environmental Quality for building occupants, and green innovation. The Green Building Minimum Compliance System is linked to the Electronic Building Permit Management System (BPMIS), mandatory since July 1, 2023.

The financial tools to facilitate the development of green buildings in Rwanda are being established. For instance, Ireme Invest Facility, BRD, and Rwanda Green Fund are assisting the private sector by offering low-interest rates for green building projects, including commercial, office, mixed-use, and affordable housing.