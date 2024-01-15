Rwanda: Bugesera FC Sign Former Sofapaka Defender Nshimirimana

Nyamata — based topflight side Bugesera FC on Sunday, January 14, confirmed the signing of Burundian defender David Nshimirimana on a six-month-contract.

Nshimirimana moved to Bugesera as a free agent after his contract with Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka expired.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to the Rwanda Premier League, having played for Mukura Victory Sports between 2017 and 2019, helping the club to win the 2018 Peace Cup.

He also had stints with Burundian teams like Flambeau de l'Est and Vital'O.

In 2019, he made a move out of Rwanda to join Buildcon FC in Zambia before switching to Sofapaka FC in 2021.

Bugesera FC, who currently sit 14th on the league table with 15 points after 15 games, are facing relegation, and they hope Nshimirimana's services can rescue the team and stay in the topflight league next season.