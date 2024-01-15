Rwanda: Ferwafa Financial Year Will Cost About Rwf10 Billion

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) will spend more than Rwf9.9 billion on different activities in 2024 as revealed by Janvier Rugamba, the chief of its financial commission.

Speaking to Times Sport on Saturday, January 13, after an Extraordinary Assembly of the body's stakeholders, Rugamba said the budget will cater for all activities, competitions and salaries for administrative staff among other things areas.

The budget will come from different stakeholders including the Ministry of Sports - the largest contributor - that will contribute over Rwf 4.6 billion. About Rwf4.2 billion will come from FIFA, whereas the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will give Rwf371 million.

Other sources of funding are league sponsor Blarirwa and French football giants PSG whose combined contribution totals a little over Rwf207 million.

Ferwafa says it will also make revenues in the upward of Rwf119 million.

Ferwafa operations will receive the lion share - or about Rwf4.7 billion - in the budget, followed by the expenses on different national team engagements that will cost over Rwf3.2 billion.