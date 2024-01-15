South Africa: SA's Genocide Case Against Israel Could End the Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza, Says Amnesty International

14 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Takudzwa Pongweni

Aid organisations, solidarity campaigns and scholars have voiced their support for South Africa's genocide case against Israel, which concluded on Friday afternoon at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa instituted proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza and seeking to halt its attack on the enclave, pending the court's final decision on whether Israel is perpetrating genocide.

Oral arguments by South Africa were heard on Thursday, 11 January and the response by Israel was heard on Friday, 12 January.

South Africa's legal team argued that Israel had perpetrated the mass killings of Palestinians, inflicted serious mental and bodily harm on the people in Gaza, forced displacement, food and aid blockages, and crippled Gaza's healthcare system.

Israel's legal team argued that its actions were in self-defence against Hamas's attack on 7 October, that intent to commit genocide against the people of Gaza was not government policy, and that the ICJ did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

Aid agencies and solidarity campaigns welcome hearing

UN human rights experts welcomed the hearings and reiterated the call for a ceasefire.

"We commend South Africa for bringing this case to the ICJ at a time when the rights of Palestinians in Gaza are being violated with impunity. We call on all States to cooperate with...

