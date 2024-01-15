South Africa: Zuma Back in the Arms of His Sugar Daddy, Shabir Shaik

Old friends and funders of Jacob Zuma's lifestyle are reuniting as the former president attempts to relaunch his political career with uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

Zuma's personal friend and former financial advisor Shabir Shaik joined Zuma in a public engagement in KwaZulu-Natal to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Sitting at Zuma's table, the convicted fraudster kept assisting Zuma during his speech and even reminded Zuma that the main task of the UN security Council was to ensure there was peace in the world.

Zuma questioned the legitimacy of the UN Security Council if any of the five permanent members - America, China, Russia, France and Britain - could veto any decision of the council.

He called for a new order at the UN allowing for the world body to be governed by the will of the majority of its member states.

"The attacks that have been made by Israel ... I have never seen such a thing in my life," said Zuma.

"Destroying villages, cities with everybody there dying, with the whole world looking on."

He said the UN countries have been given this responsibility to ensure there is no violence and that there must be peace.

"Why do these countries not adhere to that?" asked Zuma.

The former president and Shaik appeared to be in a jovial mood with Shaik even joining Zuma in a dance although he was immediately outclassed by Msholozi, of course.

For over a decade, Shaik financed Zuma's lifestyle through interest-free loans which culminated with Shaik soliciting a R500 000 a year bribe for Zuma from French arms company Thales.

Shaik was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in jail for fraud and corruption. After serving two years in jail, and with Zuma as the country's president, Shaik was granted medical parole and released from prison.

The current NPA case of corruption against Zuma and Thales stemmed from Shaik's guilty verdict where Judge Hilary Squires found that there was overwhelming evidence of a corrupt relationship between Shaik and Zuma.

Meanwhile Zuma and the MK party spent the weekend campaigning in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KZN.

The campaign included well attended motorcades in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, culminating with Zuma addressing thousands of supporters in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Nxamalala even visited the Shembe church on the mountain of eKhanana in KZN where he asked for the leader of the church to pray for him.

He said he had ambitions to return to power and to lead the country once again.

Zuma served two terms as the president of South Africa and is not barred by any law in the country to campaign for the highest office in the land for another two successive terms.