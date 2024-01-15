Rwanda: Tanzania, Rwanda Sign Deal to Boost Dairy Industry

TANZANIA: Tanzania and Rwanda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to elevate the dairy industry, marking a collaborative effort between the two East African Community member states.

The agreement was signed by Tanzania's Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr. Abdallah Ulega, and his Rwandan counterpart, Gen. (Rtd.) James Kabarebe, responsible for the State of Foreign Affairs.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Ulega highlighted that the cooperation aims to create more employment opportunities for citizens and enhance nutritional offerings. He emphasized that both countries will intensify efforts in milk production and processing.

"If we succeed in achieving robust milk production, we will boost our economy and foster the flourishing of the dairy business," said Mr. Ulega.

Minister Kabarebe, on his part, expressed optimism that the signed agreement will be mutually beneficial for both sides.