Tanzania: Rwanda, Tanzania to Cooperate in Dairy Industry Development

13 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

The governments of Rwanda and Tanzania on January 12 signed a deal aimed at cooperation in the development of the dairy industry.

Today in Zanzibar, Minister of State @KabarebeJames together with Hon. Abdallah Hamis Ulega, Tanzania's Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, signed an MoU on cooperation in the development of the dairy industry between Rwanda and the United Republic of Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/Rh1so4Gi0u-- Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int'l Cooperation (@RwandaMFA) January 12, 2024

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the MoU on cooperation in the development of the dairy industry between Rwanda and Tanzania was signed in Zanzibar by James Kabarebe, the Minister of State in charge of Regional Cooperation, together with Abdallah Hamis Ulega, Tanzania's Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

