Tanzania: CCM Defends Electoral Reforms

TANZANIA: THE rulling CCM on Sunday came out strongly defending government on the ongoing process to renew electoral and political parties laws, saying the exercise has largely considered recommendations from stakeholders.

These are the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Bill, 2023, the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Elections Bill, 2023, and the Political Parties Affairs Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Speaking in Zanzibar, CCM"s Ideology, Publicity Secretary Paul Makonda said out of 84 recommendations, 63 were considered and included in the Bills.

Last week the Parliamentary commitee on Governance, Constitution and Legal Affairs collected public views as process to craft the new laws continued.

Mr Makonda's statement came in response to statements by national chairman of the opposition CHADEMA,Mr Freeman Mbowe, undermining the exercise that recommendations were not considered.

He said it unfortunate that such statements come from Mr Freeman Mbowe and his party which is a big beneficiary of the ongoing political reconcialition initiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said the review of the three laws was part of President Samia's reconciliation efforts as stipulated in her 4Rs.

President Samia developed the 4Rs philosophy to maintain peace and stability in Tanzania.

The 4Rs represent Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding, and are essential for addressing the current social, political and economic issues in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The reconciliation has made political parties to freely conduct political rallies without being disturbed. This is to ensure that the objective of President Samia is attained not only for political parties but also for all Tanzanians," Mr Makonda argued when speaking to journalists in Zanzibar.

With this note, Mr Makonda urged the opposition leader to stop disseminating misinformation to the public as political token.

He added that under the leadership of Dr Samia, who is also national chairperson of the CCM, Tanzanians have witnessed prevailed justice through her various personal efforts such as introduction of the commission to check the state of criminal justice in the country.

This was to ensure that Tanzanian access justice regardless of age, education, income, tribe or religion.

"With great sadness we have heard our brother Mbowe giving indecent statements against our leader without considering her real intent of building national unity and solidarity," he said.