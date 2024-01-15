Tanzania: Greenfield Starts Mining Exploration in Central Corridor

TANZANIA: GREENFIELD Exploration has commenced mineral exploration activities in Dodoma, Shinyanga and Singida regions.

The Greenfield, a Geita Gold Mine Limited (GGML) subsidiary, seeks to discover commercial mines in the three regions targeted in the last four years.

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon said when visiting the GGML over the weekend that they want to increase their presence and production levels in the country.

"This is why we're investing to find another world-class gold deposit in Tanzania," Mr Calderon said.

The GGML is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary in April while the first gold bar rolled out of the plant in June 2000.

Additionally, the currently large gold producer in the country, in line with its parent company AngloGold Ashanti's sustainability strategy to reduce carbon emissions, is implementing a project that will reduce the mine's cost of power by half and also have the potential to minimise its carbon emission by 2030.

AngloGold Ashanti is the world's fourth-largest gold producer by production.

The Greenfield Exploration is headquartered in Dodoma.