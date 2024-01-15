Mozambique: - Health Authorities Deny Shortage of Food and Insulin

Maputo — The director of Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), Mouzinho Saide, has denied rumours that the hospital is facing a shortage of food and of insulin.

According to Mouzinho, who was speaking to reporters, on the sidelines of the ceremony to hand over orthopaedic and traumatology instruments to HCM, "It's not true that there is a shortage of food for patients. We try to serve according to the calories that each patient needs to consume. Maybe there are those who are used to eating more and think that what the hospital serves is too little.'

However, the director acknowledged that there are some days when the food is late or there may be a shortage of a certain type of food, "but most of the time we don't have a shortage of food for our patients.'

With regard to insulin, administered to treat diabetes, Mouzinho said that "we have basic insulin in sufficient quantities, but not special insulin because not all patients with diabetes use the same type. Even in private pharmacies it hasn't been easy to find.'

Currently, about three million people are living with diabetes in Mozambique and the number of cases has been worrying, especially in children and young people.