Malawi: Chakwera Calls for Unity of Purpose to Solve Challenges Facing Malawi

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says he is ready to meet everyone interested in solving economic challenges the country is going through.

He said he is aware that Malawians are going through a lot and called for unity of purpose to resolve the challenges.

Chakwera said this on Sunday at Chirimba and Chemusa townships during a whistle-stop tour he made after arriving in the city of Blantyre.

The Malawi leader reiterated the need for Malawians to work together with the government in fixing and developing Malawi regardless of their political, tribal or religious affiliations.

Chakwera said that Malawians should not lose hope but continue showing the resilience they have shown over the years, citing the togetherness that individuals showed during the time of Cyclone Freddy.

He also warned people in authority against abusing funds meant for social protection programs, saying that such acts would not be tolerated.

He said that his administration was committed to promoting servant leadership and accountability at all levels.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu echoed the President 's remarks by assuring the gathering that government is aware of the challenges that Malawians are facing and that it is proactively working to alleviate these problems.

Kunkuyu said that people are aware of the development projects and interventions such as police houses, construction and rehabilitation of roads, markets and other modern infrastructure that government is undertaking in the southern region, which he said demonstrates government's will to solve the challenges faced by different communities in the country.