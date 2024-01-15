Malawi: Chakwera Calls for Unity of Purpose to Solve Challenges Facing Malawi

15 January 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says he is ready to meet everyone interested in solving economic challenges the country is going through.

He said he is aware that Malawians are going through a lot and called for unity of purpose to resolve the challenges.

Chakwera said this on Sunday at Chirimba and Chemusa townships during a whistle-stop tour he made after arriving in the city of Blantyre.

The Malawi leader reiterated the need for Malawians to work together with the government in fixing and developing Malawi regardless of their political, tribal or religious affiliations.

Chakwera said that Malawians should not lose hope but continue showing the resilience they have shown over the years, citing the togetherness that individuals showed during the time of Cyclone Freddy.

He also warned people in authority against abusing funds meant for social protection programs, saying that such acts would not be tolerated.

He said that his administration was committed to promoting servant leadership and accountability at all levels.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu echoed the President 's remarks by assuring the gathering that government is aware of the challenges that Malawians are facing and that it is proactively working to alleviate these problems.

Kunkuyu said that people are aware of the development projects and interventions such as police houses, construction and rehabilitation of roads, markets and other modern infrastructure that government is undertaking in the southern region, which he said demonstrates government's will to solve the challenges faced by different communities in the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.