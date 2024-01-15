Malawi: To Boost Forex, Chakwera Eyes Establishing 8 Mega Fish Farms

Government says it is establishing eight mega fish farms across the country as one way of boosting the country's forex.

These include the 300 hectare mega fish farm at Kasinthula Research Station in Chikwawa District.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change Michael Usi said this when he appreciated land designated for the exercise in the district.

Apart from banking on government financing, he said the concept is also open to investors, further expressing hope that tangible progress will be attained within the next two years.

Deputy Director of Fisheries responsible for Kasinthula Aquaculture Centre, Brino Chirwa, said the initiative has the potential to help turn around Malawi's economy.

He added unlike in model nations of excellence like the Philippines where 15 tonnes are harvested per hectare in six months, Malawi is currently realising half that harvest in the same space and period.