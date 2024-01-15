Malawi: 33 Malawi Rivers Flood As 3 Die in Mponela, Dowa Due to River Flooding

Officials from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation say at least 33 rivers are either flooding or risk flooding due to heavy rains in most parts of the country.

In a statement, the ministry says the rivers that are experiencing significant increase in water levels in

the southern region include Likhubula, Likangala, Mkulumadzi,

Lisungwe, Mtemang'ombe, Nkasi, Phalombe, Mombezi, Domasi, Naisi, Thutchira and Ruo.

The central region has Lingadzi, Lilongwe Linthipe, Rusa, Kasangazi, Mpasadzi, Lifuliza, Dwabanzi, Dwangwa, Bua and Nkula.

In the northern region region, the ministry says residents should be aware of high-water levels in rivers like Luweya, South Rukuru, Kasitu, Lunyang'wa, North Rukuru, Lufira, Makeye, Songwe, Nyungwe, and Chambo.

The ministry has since asked Malawians to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, police in Mponela say three people have died following the flooding of Kasangadzi River in Dowa district on Saturday, 13th January 2024.

Mponela Police Public Relations Officer, Macpatson Msadala says the first case is of a man at Nabuzi Village along Kasangadzi river in the area of Senior Chief Dzoole with the other two cases involving two men in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela along Diliro and Kanyungu rivers, where floods have destroyed houses, livestock and crops.

Traditional Authority Mponela has appealed for urgent support to the victims from government and other well-wishers.