Malawi: Chakwera Directs Change of Phalombe District Hospital Name to John Chilembwe Hospital

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has directed that Phalombe District Hospital be renamed John Chilembwe Hospital in honour of the country's freedom fighter John Chilembwe who was killed in 1915 following an uprising he led against white oppressors.

Chakwera said this was honoring Chilembwe's selfless sacrifice for the people of Malawi, a spirit which he said is emulated by those working in the health sector.

Chakwera made this announcement today during the Chilembwe Day commemoration at the Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu.

Chakwera said that Chilembwe's selfless sacrifice and vision for Malawi should inspire all Malawians to work towards the betterment of the society and future generations.

He also said that his government shares Chilembwe's values of education and industrialisation, which are key to achieving a self-reliant Malawi.

The President disclosed plans to open 500 schools, supported by the U.S. government, in line with Chilembwe's vision of an educated society. Additionally, he highlighted Chilembwe's aspiration for an industrialized society, a foundation for self-reliance.

Chakwera shared that Malawi aims to mechanize the agricultural sector through Malawi 2063, ensuring sufficient produce for consumption and export. He affirmed the government's efforts in revamping ADMARC and ensuring maize distribution across the country.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda applauded government's commitment to developing Malawi in all regions citing infrastructure projects such as the Marka-Bangula railway line, social protection programs, climate-smart agriculture, and the distribution of affordable farm inputs.

Reverend Wilson Mitambo, President of the Providence Industrial Mission, described Chilembwe as a pan-African leader who strived for freedom and peace across Africa. He urged Malawians to embrace love and unity to overcome challenges.

During the commemoration, wreaths were laid by President Chakwera, Madame Monica Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, government officials, family representatives, the leader of the opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, and representatives from various groups at the PIM Memorial Tower.