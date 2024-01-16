South Africa: The Daily Show With Travor Noah Wins Emmy Award For Outstanding Talk Series

16 January 2024
allAfrica.com
By Nontobeko Mlambo

Johannesburg — The Daily Show, hosted by South African Trevor Noah, has won an Emmy Award for Best Variety Talk Show, reports News24. It is the first win for The Daily Show, which has been nominated 17 times since 2016.

"We did it, I told you we would beat John Oliver if he wasn't in our category. We got rid of him," Noah joked. The win snaps John Oliver's winning streak for The Week Tonight With John Oliver, which has won the category for six years.

In his speech, Noah thanked the previous host Jon Stewart, who had asked him to take over the show in September 2015. Noah left the show in 2022 after 3,790 episodes, over seven seasons.

