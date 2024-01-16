Africa: Center's Advice to African Nations - Follow Ethiopia's Suit

African countries should follow Ethiopia's suit of exhibiting the untold history of the continent, urged the Chairperson of the Black History and Heritage Center.

In exclusive interview with Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Center's Chairperson Tsegaye Chemma said that the overall human history needs to be displayed the same way Ethiopia did in unveiling its116 years old diplomatic journey.

Ethiopia has lots of historical treasures in which the diplomatic history is one of them, he said, noting that it teaches not only Ethiopians, but also all Africans.

As to Tsegaye, Ethiopia is known for the anti-colonial and pan-African struggle, thus, the diplomatic exhibition displays important events happened during that period [of struggle].

Researchers, historians and academicians should take the historical resources [presented in the exhibition] as input to improve educational curriculums, he advised.

"As an advocator of history of blacks, the center needs all important historical events to be incorporated into curriculums,"he said.

He also recommended African diplomats based in Addis Ababa to visit and take lessons from Ethiopia's history.

They can exhibit their own history as many of the historical events happened in Ethiopia are the common histories of other Africans, according to Tsegaye.

He also said that the Black History and Heritage Center has also begun conducting researches to uncover the hidden blacks' history.

"We are now researching in the Eastern Part of Ethiopia taking some unverified information about the existence of buried wall estimated to have long kilometers of coverage," he indicated.

The Diplomacy Week ,Exhibition and Expo has been launched on January 11 and will be concluded on 12 February.