Ethiopia: Chronicles of Diplomatic Wisdom

The diplomacy week meant to flashback Ethiopia's diplomatic journey kicked off last week at the Science Museum in Addis Ababa, which is third diplomatic hub in the world. Opened with a photo display followed by a grand panel discussion graced by seasoned and career diplomats, the diplomacy week is underway for days now.

Over 116 years have elapsed since the country embarked in its diplomatic endeavours, although the path was not a rose of beds, it is no exaggeration to say that the years have largely been accompanied by praiseworthy success. Even there were times the country outperformed super powers in giving impetus to international organizations. Navigating the odds wisely, the country's diplomatic achievements reverberate beyond its borders, stands shoulder high in Africa and beyond. It is worth noting that Ethiopia is a founding member of the League of Nations (later known as the United Nations) and has actively contributed to the organization's objectives.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Press Agency, a partner in staging the big event in connection to the diplomacy week, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen, emphasized that Ethiopia's long-standing diplomacy has not only benefited the country itself but has also made significant contributions to Africans and black people worldwide for centuries. He recalled that Ethiopia was a member of the League of Nations as the only free African nation in a predominantly colonized Africa, and it represented the interests of black people. This historical fact serves as a testament to Ethiopia's diplomatic contributions to Africans and other black people.

The DPM, FM highlighted that, Ethiopia has engaged in foreign relations through various means since ancient times and established the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 116 years ago. He emphasized that Ethiopia's diplomacy is closely linked to its national security and has yielded tangible results in protecting its interests. He also stated that Diplomacy Week holds paramount importance in drawing lessons from the past, identifying opportunities, and addressing challenges in the diplomatic sphere.

During the Diplomatic Week panel discussion held last week, Ambassador Dina Mufti presented an article emphasizing Ethiopia's comprehensive support for various African freedoms. He highlighted Ethiopia's significant contributions to the establishment of the African Union and the United Nations, which are considered major diplomatic victories. Ambassador Dina also mentioned Ethiopia's substantial involvement in peacekeeping missions in Korea, Liberia, Rwanda, Somalia, and other countries, suggesting that these achievements should be leveraged for further diplomatic relations.

Throughout history, Ethiopian leaders have engaged in different diplomatic efforts, and their contributions to African and international institutions have underscored the country's diplomatic ability. The panel discussion during Diplomatic Week shed light on Ethiopia's contribution to the establishment of the League of Nations and its role in various wars and stages during the 15th and 16th centuries.

However, the country's diplomacy has faced hurdles both internally and externally. In recent years, the conflict in northern Ethiopia tasted the country's diplomatic relation with others, especially the west. Nevertheless, the country has mitigated these challenges through diplomatic activities and managed to reach a peace agreement with the warring party.

During this time Ethiopian Diasporas contribution in struggling foreign influence in the country was crucial. Also, the digital diplomacy that made during that time is made a tangible result for the country.

Veteran Diplomat Konjit Sinegiorgis discussed how Ethiopia effectively navigated challenges during the Italian invasion by engaging in diplomatic work at the League of Nations and later at the United Nations. She highlighted that, Ethiopia signed as the 57th member of the United Nations. Konjit also mentioned that, the country effectively managed the issue of Israel and Arabs despite United Nations challenges during the Korean campaign by deploying troops to Korea.

Regarding the establishment of the Organization of African Union, Konjit noted Ethiopia's effective lobbying efforts within the Casablanca and Monrovia Groups. The country's success in persuading other African countries to choose Addis Ababa as the headquarters of the African Union was highlighted as a significant diplomatic achievement.

Ethiopia's on-going struggles to protect its national interests and contribute to Africa are evident. Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) came to power, the country has made significant strides in enhancing its foreign relations. Ambassador Teshome Toga, in his article titled "Current Ethiopian Diplomacy and the Trend of the Next Era," discussed the changes in Ethiopian law and foreign relations that took place in 2018, resulting in numerous diplomatic victories. These reforms have attracted attention from many countries and have been instrumental in strengthening Ethiopia's diplomatic standing.

Ambassador Teshome highlighted Ethiopia's ability to foster closer economic and infrastructural ties among countries in the Horn of Africa, particularly through the establishment of new peace relations with Eritrea. This achievement has instilled hope among Ethiopia's partners. He also emphasized that the country's principle of solving African problems in Africa has been widely accepted, and the country aims to strengthen its role while safeguarding national interests amid evolving global dynamics.

Ethiopia's commitment to addressing issues such as poverty and external interference in African countries' internal affairs makes it the leading voice of African causes. The country has numerous diplomatic endeavours planned for the future, both domestically and internationally.

During the panel discussion at Diplomatic Week, participants raised various issues, including Ethiopia's access to the sea. They highlighted that securing access to the sea is a struggle against colonialism, and Ethiopia remains steadfast in overcoming this challenge. Despite external forces attempting to hinder Ethiopia and the region's prosperity, the country continues to shine. By leveraging its diplomatic capabilities and countering nefarious missions, the nation is on the path to achieving high economic growth.

Experts have urged the country to embrace digital diplomacy more extensively in this digital era. Utilizing various digital mechanisms to enhance the nation's diplomatic capacity is crucial. Although Ethiopia's 52 embassies and consulates in different countries are making efforts to utilize digital information dissemination mechanisms, there is still a need for further attention and improvement in this area.

Overall the Diplomacy Week, which commenced on January 11, will continue until February 2, 2024. The exhibition at the Science Museum in Addis Ababa has attracted diplomats, officials, and visitors from different countries and organizations. The exhibition remains open to diplomats from various countries continue to visit and engage with it.