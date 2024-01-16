Ethiopia: Second-Generation Diaspora Laud Ethiopia's Diplomatic Excellence

A member of the second-generation Ethiopian Diasporas who have continued to arrive here praised the country's century-old diplomatic journey that has paid off in elevating its position in international relations.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald while visiting the ongoing Diplomacy Week and Exhibition with family, Azeb Yiregalem, from London, said that Ethiopia's diplomacy which is intertwined with ensuring national interest and the rights and benefits of citizens abroad is laudable.

In this regard, the ongoing Diplomacy Week and Exhibition showcases Ethiopia as the diplomatic master and among the founders of the United Nation (UN), African Union (AU) and other organizations.

"I am lucky to be here because I saw and received a lot of information about my country, especially in the diplomatic arena. It is a good opportunity for me to inform my family, friends, and the world about Ethiopia's diplomatic success when I get back to London."

As to her, a number of countries have been utilizing such types of mechanisms to promote their diplomatic excellence and to make constructive relationships with others. Therefore, the Diplomacy Week which showcased Ethiopia's diplomatic journey will help to promote the nation's effort towards political capability and being internationally accepted. "Besides, Ethiopia needs to employ such forums to permanently preserve its national interest."

Azeb further stated that pictures that were displayed in the exhibition are depicting the country's diplomatic efforts and informing its role in international politics which is bound by ideological affiliation. She urged the issuance of a Free Africa passport and currency to create bonds in the continent.

For their part, Amhara Mass Media Corporation (AMECO|) staff and management, who were also partook in the event indicated Ethiopia has been playing a significant role in seeking a peaceful resolution for African crises and taking part in peacekeeping missions, combatting terrorism, fighting climate change, and others.

Accordingly, AMECO Deputy CEO Setegn Abuhoy said the exhibition would play a crucial role in informing the world about Ethiopia's diplomatic efforts across many years. "We (the media) should be well informed, ready, and responsible to report the news and safeguard the national interest."

The government's adherence to seek diplomatic approach and peaceful mechanisms as tools to achieve Ethiopia's ambition in international relations is something worth appreciation, Setegn remarked.