Malawi: Controversial Khuda Muyaba Signs 5-Month Deal With SA Club, On K7m Monthly Salary

Malawi National Football Team mercurial striker Khuda Myaba has been given a new lease of life after South Africa top-flight league Richards Bay signed him on a five-month deal.

The former Moyale Barracks and Silver Strikers burly striker left on Monday for South Africa to begin his life barely two months after terminating his contract with Syrian club Tishreen FC over contractual misunderstanding.

On his departure, Myaba said he was looking forward for the deal.

"I am happy that I sealed the deal with the team. I will promise that I will score goals to prove people wrong," he said.

Myaba also disclosed that he had three offers on the table including Ferroviaro de Beira, but he decided not to for it.

"I had three offers I was given and it took me two weeks to decide. I settled for Richards Bay after a serious consideration," he said.

According to details of the contract, the former Malawi Defence Force soldier was offered about K15 million signing on fee and K7 million salary for the five months of the contract.

However, the two parties will agree to open fresh talks for a new contract should they deem it fit.

This will be Myaba's second spell in South Africa after in 2021/22 signing for Polokwane City then playing for the second tier.

He will join Frank Gabadinho Mhango who is plying his trade at Morokwa Swallows and goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who signed for Black Leopards.

The move also came after he publicly said he could not play for a local club unless the club is willing to be paying him US$1,000 (about K1.7 million) a month.

He left Polokwane due to contractual misunderstanding which led him to seek redress at Fifa which has ruled in favour for the club to pay him K400 million for breach of contract.