South Africa: Two Zimbabweans Test Positive for Cholera in SA

15 January 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa's Limpopo Department of Health has recorded two new cases of cholera in Zimbabweans who just returned from the Christmas and New Year Holidays.

In a statement, the department said the patients were Zimbabwean men aged 43 and 27, who upon their return from the holidays presented themselves to Musina and Hellen Franz Hospitals in the Senwabarwana area respectively with cholera-like symptoms.

"They were immediately admitted and tested. Cholera is a highly infectious and potentially life-threatening disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. The most common symptoms include severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration," said the Department in the statement.

"If left untreated, cholera can lead to severe complications and even death. Upon becoming aware of the suspected cases, immediate measures were taken to ensure the patients' admission and treatment in accordance with established protocols.

"Our medical teams are closely monitoring their condition and providing the necessary medical care to facilitate their recovery. We would like to emphasise that cholera is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water. Therefore, it is crucial for individuals to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially before eating or preparing food".

The department said it will give regular updates regarding the condition of the patients.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.