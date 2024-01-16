South Africa: Transnet Recovery Underway Following Train Collision

16 January 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Recovery efforts are underway following a derailment in which two trains collided in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a statement by the Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the two coal trains collided in KwaZulu-Natal.

Media reports have suggested that the incident occurred after a stationary train was rear-ended by another train after it had stopped due to a power outage at Richard's Bay.

"TFR confirms that recovery efforts are underway after a derailment in which two trains collided in the early hours of Sunday, 14 January 2024 at Elubana, outside Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

"TFR teams were dispatched to the scene immediately and recovery efforts began in earnest No serious injuries have been reported, and staff involved in the collision were sent for medical observation.

"Environmental teams are also at the scene to ensure compliance in the recovery and clean up operations," the statement read.

TFR added that an investigation into the incident is also underway.

