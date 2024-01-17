Mauritius: Vpm Husnoo Chairs Third National Crisis Committee As Tropical Cyclone Belal Nears Mauritius

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, chaired, this morning, at the headquarters of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Centre (NDRRMC) in Port Louis, the Third National Crisis Committee as tropical cyclone Belal approaches Mauritius.

At 13hrs00 today, Tropical Cyclone Belal was centered at about 170 kilometers almost to the west of Le Morne near latitude 21.1 degrees south and longitude 55.9 degrees east and is moving towards the east-southeast at a speed of about 12 kilometers per hour.

On this trajectory, Belal is dangerously approaching Mauritius and represents a threat to the island, hence, a cyclone warning class III was issued for Mauritius.

The National Crisis Committee equally saw the presence of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Anil Kumar Dip; the Officer in Charge of the NDRRMC, Mr Premanand Budhoo; high officials and representatives of the public and private sectors.

In a statement following the briefing, VPM Husnoo recalled that the National Emergency Operations Command (NEOC) was at level Two at the moment that the Crisis Committee chaired together with all stakeholders. Yesterday, based on our forecast, Belal was not expected to bring cyclonic conditions to Mauritius, rather, it was expected to bring heavy rainfalls, but since then, it has significantly evolved, he noted.

Given that this is an unpredictable phenomenon, the Committee decided to proceed with further decisions at 04hrs00 this morning and, throughout the night, the NEOC Officers monitored the situation closely and assessed all risks, Dr Husnoo observed. At 04hrs00, it was noted that Belal was tilting a little more to the east, which was why a warning class I was maintained.

Highlighting that the safety of our children is of paramount importance, VPM Husnoo pointed out that even on a Class I warning, all schools and nurseries were closed as the eventuality of a warning Class II was already foreseen. At 10hrs00 this morning, the weather forecast estimated that Belal's trajectory would continue its eastward trend and it was thus decided to issue a class II cyclone warning, he added.

The VPM proceeded to inform that the Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS), in its latest bulletin, reported that Belal's trajectory is drawing it closer to the island, thus, at 13hrs30, a cyclone warning class III was issued.

In the same vein, the MMS forecast that the heavy rainfalls would persist in the afternoon, hence, the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, decided to release its employees as from 12hrs30, he indicated. "An appeal was also made to the Private Sector so that they allow their employees to return home earlier," Dr Husnoo said.

Stressing that the Government's priority remains the safety of all citizens, the VPM informed that, in this context, the Crisis Committee is considering setting up an Order to prevent the public from leaving their homes once they are safe, except for essential and emergency services. "A safety bulletin will be issued following the cyclone warnings class III or IV to ensure that there is no danger for the public outside, only then a termination bulletin will be issued to indicate that the risks have reduced and the public can go outside while maintaining a high level of vigilance," he pointed out.

VPM Husnoo cautioned that even if the wind gusts are forecast for the South and the Center of the island, no risks should be taken as the heavy rainfalls are likely to spread. On this note, he urged the public to be cautious and to follow the instructions of the authorities.

For his part, CP Dip highlighted that there has been extensive flooding in many regions of the island due to saturated land, and many employees are returning home and their cars are beginning to be flooded. On this score, he advised the public to go to elevated areas and to ask for assistance from the Mauritius Police Force and the Mauritius Fire and Rescue Services who will be on-site to help.

He, moreover, cautioned against going outside in this weather, adding that whoever commits an offense under the Order that will be issued by the National Crisis Committee, will be liable to a fine of Rs 100,000 and a period of imprisonment of not more than two years.

As for the Director of the MMS, Mr Kumar Ram Dhurmea, he averred that the situation has changed drastically since last night, and it is anticipated that Belal will intensify even more as from tonight until tomorrow morning. The Western, Southern, and Central Plateau regions will be more vulnerable, the rain will continue to fall and the wind will also intensify considerably, worsening the weather conditions as from tomorrow morning, he stated.

Also, Mr Dhurmea outlined that gale-force winds, especially along the West, South, and Southeast coasts of the islands must be expected and the island will remain under the direct influence of Belal until at least 10hrs00 tomorrow morning as it is moving relatively slowly at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour.