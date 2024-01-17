South Africa: Economist Thabi Leoka's Phd Appears to Be a Figment of Her Imagination

17 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'Regan

Thabi Leoka, regarded as one of South Africa's foremost economists, joins a lengthy list of prominent people who have exaggerated their qualifications.

South African economist Thabi Leoka, who has been exposed for allegedly not holding a PhD in economics from the London School of Economics (LSE) as she claims, previously testified under oath before the Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training that she had a PhD from the institution.

A Daily Maverick investigation could find no evidence that Leoka has been awarded a PhD from the LSE.

For weeks, Daily Maverick has sought answers from Leoka, requesting copies of her alleged PhD certificate and thesis. Her undertaking to provide evidence has come to nothing.

The LSE and the University of London have confirmed to Daily Maverick that they have no record of Leoka being awarded a PhD from either body.

Yet, following the publication of a Business Day article on Tuesday exposing Leoka as an alleged degree fraudster, the economist has doubled down -- falsely claiming on air that Daily Maverick had cleared her of the charge and threatening legal action.

Under oath

Leoka provided expert testimony on 6 February 2017, in Pretoria, before the commission founded by former President Jacob Zuma after the #FeesMustFall protests that roiled South African university campuses in 2015.

"What are your full names...

