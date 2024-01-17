Tanzania Set Aside 48bn/ - for Diploma Students' Loans

DAR ES SALAAM: THE government has set aside 48bn/- for provision of loans to diploma students for 2023/2024 academic year.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed that yesterday during the inauguration of the Catholic University of Mbeya (CUoM) in Mbeya Region.

According to the Premier, the plan which are vision and directives of President Samia Suluhu Hassan aim at ensuring provision of quality education which will enable graduates in the country to be confident and survive competition at the national and international labour market.

"Another objective of Dr Samia is to see many youth acquire education which impart them with skills and capability to take part in national building," Mr Majaliwa said.

The PM also said that, the government has set aside 1 million US dollars through Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) for training 27 lecturers from private universities.

He said the funds will also be used to finance training for seven lecturers for Master degree and 29 lecturers for PhD in health and allied sciences programs.

"Through this project the government has been thinking of private universities...such act demonstrates its intention to empower private sector to participate fully in provision of education at all levels. This is due to the fact that, the government recognizes and value the contribution of private sector in provision of education from preprimary school to university level," he said.

Mr Majaliwa further called upon private universities to set up strategic plans of increasing the number of academicians especially professors, senior lecturers and lecturers for the programs which are being offered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another development Mr Majaliwa said the government recognizes and value the contribution of religious institutions including Catholic Church for being in forefront in provision of servicers in various sectors including health, education and social welfare.

For his part, CUoM Council Board Chair Bishop John Ndimbo expressed appreciation to Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) for granting the university higher learning status after fulfilling all the required conditions.

"Through a special commission formed by TCU, it was satisfied with improvement of infrastructure that is why we were granted the university status... TCU has been a good guardian to us," he said.

For his part, Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education Science and Technology Dr Franklin Rwezimula who represented Minister for Education commended Catholic Church on how it has invested in education sector.

TCU at its 116th meeting held on October, last year granted approval for Catholic University College of Mbeya (CUCoM) to transform into a fully-fledged University to be known as Catholic University of Mbeya (CUoM) with effect from January 1, this year.

Last year the government launched guidelines for provision of loans to diploma students for the academic year 2023/2024.

Speaking during the launch ceremony held at Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) in Dar es Salaam, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adolf Mkenda said the government needs to increase the number of experts by providing loans to students at the diploma level.