Tanzania: New CCM Secretary General Sets the Tone

ZANZIBAR: THE newly appointed Secretary General of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, emphasised the importance of transparent communication regarding the government's achievements.

During his acceptance speech before CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) members in Zanzibar on Monday, Dr Nchimbi underscored the need for the party to vocalise the accomplishments of the sixth phase government in sectors such as health, education and water.

"If you keep quiet, those who don't want you to succeed will be happy. We must take responsibility and communicate the successes brought about by our party," he asserted, amid cheers from the vividly thrilled CCM cadres.

Dr Nchimbi, who also serves as the director of CCM intra-party elections, expressed his commitment to adhere to party's election norms and procedures, calling on members to maintain the culture of two terms for presidential position.

CCM named Dr Nchimbi as its 11th Secretary General on Monday, succeeding Daniel Chongolo, who resigned on November 30, 2023.

He is assuming the role as the nation approaches civic elections later this year and the General Election in 2025.

Acknowledging the accomplishments of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is also the National Chairperson of the party, Dr Nchimbi commended her humility and dedication to the nation.

"We must ensure that we continue to help her to ensure that her goal of making the country successful is achieved," he stressed.

The endorsement of Dr Nchimbi's appointment came during the ruling party's NEC meeting, where a proposal by the party's Central Committee was accepted.

Grateful for the trust placed in him, Dr Nchimbi assured the chairperson that he would not misuse the opportunity and pledged to fulfill his responsibilities diligently.

Having spent seven years abroad, Dr Nchimbi congratulated the party for its progress during his absence and lauded President Samia for leading both the party and the government with competence.

Chairperson Dr Samia expressed confidence in the collaboration between the party's Deputy Secretary General, Anamringi Macha, and the new Secretary General to propel the party forward.

Dr Samia said in their meeting, the NEC members discussed various matters, including preparations for upcoming local government elections and plans for the party's 47th-anniversary celebrations this year.

"We have talked about other things concerning our party, but more importantly, we have solved the issue of the Secretary General," she said.

Born on December 24, 1971, in Mbeya, Dr Nchimbi served as the Songea Urban MP (CCM) since 2005, serving in different ministerial portfolios, including as Home Affairs Minister between May 2012 and December 2013.

Veteran politicians and political analysts have expressed optimism about the appointment of Dr Nchimbi as the new Secretary General of CCM. They believe that his vast political experience and popularity within the party bode well for the future of CCM and the country's politics in general.

Meanwhile, CCM Chairperson Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to embark on a two-day tour of Unguja's four party regions--Urban, West, North Unguja and South Unguja.

CCM Ideology, Publicity, and Training Secretary Mr Paul Makonda told reporters that the chairperson will meet party members, inspect party projects, and listen to the concerns of the people during the tour.

He invited Zanzibaris to turn up in large numbers to listen and express their concerns to the national leader. He added that Dr. Samia will later head to Pemba for a similar assignment.

Fielding questions from journalists, Makonda described the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi as "another big blow to our colleagues in the opposition."

He said Dr Nchimbi has come at the right time and meets the current political demands.