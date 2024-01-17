South Africa: Springboks Rally Behind Dricus Du Plessis As Middleweight History Beckons for Undefeated UFC Star

16 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Siya Kolisi, Willie le Roux and Ox Nche get behind Dricus du Plessis as he prepares to take on Sean Strickland for the middleweight belt at UFC 297 this weekend.

South Africa's Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Dricus du Plessis has a date with destiny early on Sunday morning (South African time) when he faces the US's Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada, for the middleweight title.

Du Plessis is undefeated since he stepped into the octagon for the first time at the UFC in October 2020. He now has a deserved title shot against Strickland, who will be defending the middleweight title for the first time since knocking out former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September last year.

At around the same time, the Springboks were defending their Rugby World Cup title in France. They recaptured it against the All Blacks on 28 October, winning 12-11, and Du Plessis was in attendance, cheering fervently for his home nation.

Du Plessis was also the flag-bearer for the Springboks' Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on 13 August 2022 -- which the home side lost 23-35.

The Springboks have now returned the support for the 30-year-old mixed martial arts star.

"Dricus my 'chom' [friend], all the best for the [fight] against Strickland," Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said to SuperSport.

"I know the country's...

