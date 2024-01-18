Somalia: Hormuud Telecom and Somali Security Agencies Discuss Cooperation

17 January 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The security Agencies of Somalia and Hormuud Telecom agreed to discuss disputed issues regarding data privacy that resulted in the closure of the company's main headquarters.

Shabelle Media Network has learned that officials from the security Agencies and Hormuud Telecom held a meeting to fix the current standoff situation and cooperate in the common interest in line with the country's law.

The talks come after the National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] detained three Hormuud Telecom staff management members at Tree-piano in Mogadishu on Sunday after the telecom company refused to provide financial activity information about its customers.

The multiple sources privy to the closed-door meeting told SMN there was a breakthrough in the deadlock and the two sides have shown their readiness for full and real cooperation.

According to the reports, the government retracted Sunday's NISA statement accusing Hormuud Telecom of violating laws on national security and anti-terrorism measures.

As stipulated in the constitution, the Somali government stands for the safeguarding of the national security and well-being of the citizens as well as their property under national law.

Hormuud Telecom Somalia Inc. is a privately held leading telecommunications service provider company based in Mogadishu, Somalia. It is the largest private-sector employer in the country, and also Somalia's first private enterprise to be internationally ISO certified.

