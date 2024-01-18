Sudan: UN Expert Deplores 'Grim Human Rights Situation'

Geneva — As the brutal armed conflict in Sudan enters its 10th month, the UN expert on human rights in Sudan, Radhouane Nouicer, has urged the leaders of the belligerent parties to the conflict to immediately end the violence, ensure a transition to civilian rule, and heed the calls of victims for peace and justice.

In a statement today, Noucier, who intends to visit Port Sudan in February ahead of the 55th Human Rights Council session, now scheduled for March 2024, laments: "Despite several regional and international mediation initiatives, there is still no peaceful resolution in sight and the people of Sudan continue to bear the brunt of this endless cycle of violence. Every day yields new accounts of human suffering, destruction, and displacement," he says.

"As fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) spreads across the country, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law are continuing unabated. It is crucial that the leaders of both sides show more political will to put an end to violence and silence the guns," Noucier asserts.

"In my regular meetings with Sudanese civil society representatives, I have heard horrific reports of human suffering, including hundreds of suspected cases of enforced disappearance and multiple cases of arbitrary detention by both parties to the conflict. I have also heard deeply disturbing accounts of sexual violence against women and girls, most of them allegedly perpetrated by members of the RSF and their allied militia," the UN expert says.

Nouicer denounces "the rise in ethnically motivated violence and hate speech, particularly in the Darfur region".

Child conscription

He also expressed alarm at reports of conscription of children and mobilisation of civilians into "popular" resistance groups to fight alongside the SAF.

"Both the SAF and the RSF have publicly made commitments to investigate gross violations and abuses committed during the conflict and break the cycle of impunity that is at the root of the ongoing tragedy, but so far, no actions have been taken to prosecute perpetrators, nor findings of investigations made public," said Nouicer.

'Sudan - a most fertile land - is running out of food, and 18 million people are facing acute hunger...'

"I call on both parties to ensure all violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law are promptly and thoroughly investigated and those found responsible held to account."

The expert also called on both sides to ensure safe, effective, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

'The government of Sudan has the primary responsibility to protect civilians, must take concrete steps to ensure sufficient humanitarian aid can reach all those in need and affected by the conflict...'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Conflict Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sudan - a most fertile land - is running out of food, and 18 million people are facing acute hunger, but despite the enormous need, delivering aid remains extremely challenging due to ongoing hostilities, persistent insecurity, attacks on humanitarian workers and bureaucratic hurdles," said Nouicer. "This must not continue. The government of Sudan, which has the primary responsibility to protect civilians, must take concrete steps to ensure sufficient aid can reach all those in need and facilitate the access of humanitarian convoys to the populations affected by the conflict."

Nouicer called on the international community to work together and produce a coherent, inclusive, unified and coordinated roadmap to help end the violence engulfing Sudan, and to "support a Sudanese national dialogue involving political parties and civilian groups, including women and youth associations, leading to the transfer of power to a transitional civilian-led government".

Since the beginning of the conflict in April last year, thousands of civilians have been killed or injured. Both parties have shown complete disregard for international human rights law as well as international humanitarian law, in particular the principles on the conduct of hostilities. More than 7.6 million people have been displaced from their homes, including over 1.5 million into neighbouring countries. At least 25 million people across Sudan are in need of assistance, among them 14 million children.