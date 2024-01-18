Africa: Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Uganda and Ethiopia

press release

HomeOffice of the SpokespersonPress Releases...Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Uganda and Ethiopia hide Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Uganda and Ethiopia

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer will travel to Kampala and Addis Ababa January 17-24. In Kampala, Ambassador Hammer will attend the 42nd Extraordinary Summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Assembly Heads of State and Government, focused on the ongoing situation between Ethiopia and Somalia and on Sudan. The United States welcomes this IGAD diplomatic initiative and reiterates U.S. recognition of the Federal Republic of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its 1960 borders. On Sudan, Ambassador Hammer will continue to support ongoing regional and international efforts to end the conflict, press for unhindered humanitarian access, promote a democratic transition, and support justice and accountability for victims of the violence.

In Ethiopia, Ambassador Hammer intends to meet with African Union officials to coordinate efforts on Sudan and other regional priorities. He will also discuss with Ethiopian officials the urgent need to continue implementing the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement on northern Ethiopia, including making progress on disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration and moving forward with a victim-centered transitional justice process. Ambassador Hammer will urge dialogue to address the political and security crises in the Amhara and Oromia regions, calling on all parties to protect civilians, refrain from incendiary rhetoric, and respect human rights.