Rwanda: Yves Mutabazi On Why He Is Returning to Topflight Volleyball

Star volleyball player Yves Mutabazi has signed for local club Kepler, a development that signals his return to topflight volleyball after almost one and a half year of not playing professional volleyball.

The 29-year-old left attacker is one of the most talented players of his generation.

Endowed with a formidable power service, Mutabazi was a key player for the national team in the recent years, but decided to take a break from the game. For the past one year and a half, he has been staying in the United States of America.

Speaking to Times Sport after reaching an agreement with Kepler, he said his desire to play at the top level again and get called up to the national team is a key reason for his decision to return to topflight volleyball.

"I was in a place (in the US) where I felt I wasn't playing volleyball yet I wanted to play. Yes, I was playing but not at a level I wanted. I am a person who always wishes to turn up and assist the national team, but the level at which I was playing wouldn't allow that," he noted.

Mutabazi last played for Gisagara in the local league. He is an experienced player who has also featured for teams including Rwanda Energy Group (REG) as well as teams out of Rwanda for example Hatta Club in Dubai.

During some of the games he played for the national team, he was an outstanding player. In 2021, in the African championships that took place in Kigali, he performed quite well as he contributed 20 points in one game against Burkina Faso, before he also made life hard for Uganda with his robust ace-service.

Mutabazi made his senior international debut at the age of 19.

Among other achievements in his career, he assisted Rwanda to finish fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Mutabazi also won the 2014 local league title with APR, and was part of the national U-21 team that finished in 12th position - out of 20 teams - at the 2013 FIVB World Men's U-21 Championships in Turkey.